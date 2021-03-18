UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 'Rahmania Mall'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Thursday, ‘Rahmania Mall’, the first community and entertainment destination in Al Rahmania, Sharjah.

The mall extends over an area of 60,000 square metres, at a cost of AED400 million, and provides integrated services for visitors that meet various needs.

His Highness toured the mall to view its various facilities and sections. The two-storey structure includes retail stores, entertainment and service facilities, and restaurants and cafes.

The Mall, which is ten minutes away from Sharjah International Airport, also includes facilities such as an integrated health centre, pharmacies, cinema halls, banks, car registration and repair, women and men beauty salons, a library, a stationery and a sports club.

