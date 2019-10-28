Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Shams' in Sharjah Media City

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday inaugurated the main building of Sharjah Media City, Shams, which is located in Tawi Al Masnad, Sharjah.

Also present during the inauguration were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah removed the traditional curtain to inaugurate the headquarters of the Shams, and toured the new building and was briefed on the services provided by Shams.

Sharjah Ruler watched, in the main square of the building, a video review of Sharjah Media City and its projects and initiatives.

Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi was briefed on the platform of the UAE Entertainment Experience, the initiative launched by Shams to develop the local film industry and train talents.

Afterwards, the Ruler of Sharjah followed a film about the current and future development of Shams as a free zone that attracts various workers in the media and creative sectors.

The building was built on an area of one million square metres and designed to provide a suitable working environment through an integrated building equipped with the latest modern technologies in the media and communication sector.

Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, said that the inauguration of the building comes in conjunction with Sharjah's celebrations for being named the "World Book Capital for 2019", and thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan for his guidance and for supporting the media sector, and intellectuals and creators in all fields.