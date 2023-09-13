Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 12th edition of IGCF

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah opened, Wednesday, the 12th edition of the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), taking place on September 13-14 at Expo Centre Sharjah, in the presence of H.H.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council.



Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), under the theme ‘Today's Resources..

Tomorrow's Wealth', this year’s edition welcomes a formidable lineup of important decision-makers, government officials, intellectuals, as well as development and communication experts from around the world, who will deliberate on the emerging developments and future opportunities in global resources and wealth, and look deeply into the sustainability challenges we face.