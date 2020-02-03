Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 16th Nabatean Poetry Festival

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2020) SHARJAH, 2nd February 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Sunday the 16th Nabatean Poetry Festival, at the Palace of Culture in Sharjah, with local, Gulf and Arab participation.

Organised by the Sharjah Culture Department, the poetry festival hosted over 60 male and female poets from 15 Arab countries.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan was received by folk dances and songs showcasing the rich local cultural and artistic identity.

Butti Al Madhloum, Director of Sharjah Nabati Poetry Centre addressed the festival audience as he lauded the generous patronage of the Ruler of Sharjah to culture and poetry.

"This all started with the vision of His highness, as he directed us three decades ago to establish this festival to cement the Nabatean poetry as a folk poetic identity of our people," he noted.

Following the opening remarks, the audience were captivated by several poems of the participants from various countries as well as a documentary film highlighting the lives of selection of male and female poets before being honoured by H.H. Sheikh Sultan at the conclusion of the ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Salim bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Member of Sharjah Executive Council, and Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Abdulla Al Owais, Chairman of the Department of Culture; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; and a number of guests and lovers of Arabian culture and Nabatean poetry.