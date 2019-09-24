Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah International Narrator Forum

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The 19th edition of the Sharjah International Narrators Forum, SINF, an event bringing together storytellers, narrators, performers and experts from across the world, launched its festivities on Tuesday in the presence of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Held under the theme ‘1001 Nights,’ the three-day event aims to shed light on Arab heritage, by revisiting the charm of Arabian Nights - a famous collection of Persian, Arabian and Indian folktales.

Following a speech from Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Supreme Committee, SINF, the opening ceremony also showcased a storytelling show and a toastmaster’s speech.

"We are delighted to host yet another edition of the Sharjah International Narrators Forum. We take great pride in celebrating the efforts and achievements of those who protect our heritage.

With an exciting line up of enchanting tales that form a vital part of the vibrant Arabic culture, we guarantee a wholesome entertaining experience for everyone. The workshops and activities are designed to allow participants and visitors to indulge in an exciting world of fantasy, while also attempting various arts and crafts," said Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam.

He added, "Arabian Nights has been translated into dozens of languages. Each year we honour over 100 narrators from across the region and the world who have in-depth knowledge about our diverse culture and whose efforts are reflected in their study of the heritage which involves many years of dedication and hard work."

A platform bringing together the best in music, song and dance for people of all age groups, this year SINF will organise several programmes including plays, seminars, round table discussions, and workshops, among many other activities.