Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the 19th edition of the Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival on Monday evening.

The festival, organised by the Department of Culture, runs from February 3 to 10 and features 60 poets from various Arab countries, taking place at the Cultural Palace.

At the beginning of the opening ceremony, attendees watched a presentation highlighting the contributions of the honoured poets this year: Zaal bin Obaid bin Sarhan Al Gafli and Awad bin Rashid Al Kutbi.

The presentation showcased their literary milestones and contributions to the cultural field in the realm of Nabati poetry. Both poets expressed their gratitude to the Ruler of Sharjah for honouring them and supporting veteran poets through recited verses.

Zaal bin Sarhan Al Gafli is recognised as one of the prominent poets from Sharjah, having participated in various radio and television programmes and relying on authentic local vocabulary in his poetry, which spans social themes, love, and praise.

Awad bin Rashid Al Ketbi is known for his rich poetic experience and contributions to preserving the poetic heritage, documenting important phases in Emirati history. Many artists have sung his poems, and he has built friendships with major poets in the UAE. He participated in many radio and television programmes.

During the festival's opening, poet Bati Al Madloom, Director of the Al Hira Literary Council, presented a poem titled "Sharjah Sultan," celebrating the Ruler of Sharjah’s efforts in promoting culture and poetry.

In the festival's first evening, poet Sultan bin Khaleef Al Tuneji recited a poem titled "Al Wana," emphasising the significance of this traditional poetic form with its melodic tunes in the UAE's cultural heritage, expressing the poet's sorrows and inner struggles.

Saudi poet Abdulaziz bin Sudhan recited a poem titled "Sharjah," reflecting on the city's profound impact on Arab culture and the Ruler’s unwavering support for the flourishing poetry movement across the Arab world.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi honoured the two poets, Zaal bin Obaid bin Sarhan Al Gafli and Awad bin Rashid Al Ketbi, for their continuous contributions to enriching Nabati poetry in the UAE.

The festival will continue with nine poetry evenings, including a session dedicated to female poets from the Arab world and a seminar discussing the literary journeys of this year’s honoured poets. The festival will also move to the cities of Al Dhaid and Kalba on February 9 and 10, providing a unique opportunity for participants from various Arab countries to explore the cultural heritage of Sharjah.

Attendees at the festival's opening included Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Department of Culture ; Dr. Mansour bin Muhammad bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of the Sharjah Government, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality DepartmentDr. Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Chairman of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, and various officials and poets attending the festival.