Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 21st Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival
Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2025 | 02:15 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the 21st edition of the Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival on Monday evening. The festival, scheduled from January 6 to 12, brings together more than 70 poets, critics, and media professionals from various parts of the Arab world. The event commenced at the Sharjah Cultural Palace.
The opening ceremony commenced with a video presentation named "Ten Years of Giving: The Houses of Poetry," highlighting the accomplishments and varied publications of Arabic Houses of Poetry.
His Highness and attendees also enjoyed poetry readings by Emirati poet Talal Al-Junaibi, Syrian poet Hussein Al Abdullah, and Omani poet Talal Al Salti, announcing the beginning of a week-long celebration dedicated to Arabic poetry and culture.
His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, honoured the winners of the 13th edition of the Sharjah Arabic Poetry Award. This prestigious recognition highlights poets who have made remarkable contributions to the creative field and enriched the Arabic literary heritage with their exceptional works. This year’s awardees were Emirati poet Talal Al-Junaibi and Syrian poet Hussein Al-Abdullah.
His Highness also awarded the winners of the 4th edition of the Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism.
Fathi Ben Bel Qasem Nasri from Tunisia has been awarded first place for his research on Autobiographies in Contemporary Arabic Poetry. Dr. Ahmed Jarallah Yassin from Iraq has been awarded second place for his research on The Interplay of Literary Genres in Contemporary Arabic Poetry. Ibrahim Al-Krawi of Morocco achieved third place for his research titled The Poetics of Cross-Genre Texts: From Foundational Concerns to Boundary Questions.
The festival showcases poetry readings over its duration, supported by a dedicated area for signing poetry collections by a selection of skilled artists. Arab readers will discover 12 new Names among the winners of the 3rd edition of the Golden Qawafi Award, showcasing their poetic contributions featured in Qawafi Magazine throughout 12 issues in 2024.
The festival will also feature an intellectual seminar named "Arabic Poetry: From Stability to Transformation," providing the audience with valuable insights into significant topics concerning Arabic poetry through a collection of research papers and critical studies.
The latest edition of the Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival showcases the contributions of African poets hailing from Senegal, Mali, Niger, and Chad. This supports the festival's objectives of delving into innovative poetic landscapes and enhancing ties with Arabic poetry communities across Africa.
