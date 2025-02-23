Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 23rd February, 2025 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Sunday the 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education at the Sharjah Education Academy (SEA) in the University City.

During the event, two major cooperation agreements were signed: one between the Sharjah Education Academy and Invest Bank, and another between the Sharjah Private Education Authority and Air Arabia. These partnerships aim to enhance collaboration in advancing the educational landscape in the emirate.

The summit marked the launching of the Sharjah Private Education Authority’s Strategy 2025–2028, aimed at enhancing educational quality, promoting innovation, and reinforcing academic excellence within private educational institutions.

The two-day summit, themed "Promising Horizons," is being jointly hosted by the Sharjah Education Academy and the Sharjah Private Education Authority. The initiative seeks to investigate cutting-edge strategies through the analysis of best practices and methodologies that enhance educational outcomes.

The event acts as a vital platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange, uniting teachers, policymakers, and leaders from the education sector. Participants will share insights, foster partnerships, and work towards shaping the future of education in Sharjah.

The opening ceremony of the S4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education commenced with the UAE national anthem, followed by a speech from Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Education Academy and the Sharjah Private Education Authority.

In her remarks, Dr. Al Hashimi expressed her deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unwavering support and commitment to advancing education in the emirate.

She underscored Sharjah’s commitment to developing an innovative educational framework that consistently reaches significant milestones, drawing attention to three essential pillars propelling this advancement.

Dr. Al Hashimi emphasised the emirate's commitment to enhancing teacher development, acquiring inspiration from the successful Finnish educational model. Sharjah is placing a strong emphasis on enhancing the skills of educators by providing specialised training at the Sharjah Education Academy. This initiative underscores the belief that outstanding teachers are fundamental to the success of educational systems.

Sharjah places significant importance on early childhood education, offering comprehensive support and nurturing environments for young learners. Government-run nurseries, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and expert educators, reflect the emirate’s commitment to the development of children from their earliest years.

Inspired by advanced educational systems in countries such as Finland, Singapore, and Australia, Sharjah has embraced a culture of continuous improvement. This approach is embedded in every stage of the educational journey, from early childhood centers to higher education institutions, ensuring a dynamic and evolving learning environment.

Dr. Al Hashimi concluded by reaffirming Sharjah’s dedication to establishing a leading educational model that empowers students and educators alike, setting new benchmarks for academic excellence in the region.

During her address, Dr. Al Hashimi presented notable statistics showcasing Sharjah’s outstanding achievements in the education sector.

Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi concluded her speech by saying, "Through this International Education Development Summit, we are not only shaping the outlines of the future but also laying the foundations for an education that elevates our ambitions and meets the needs of future generations."

Tuula Johanna Yrjola, Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the UAE, delivered a keynote speech highlighting the significant attention given by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to education and his efforts to foster community development and individual well-being through educational advancement.

She highlighted that these initiatives have resulted in significant accomplishments at multiple levels, fuelled by a belief that education exceeds mere knowledge acquisition, acting as an essential means for individual empowerment, community development, and the cornerstone of success and sustainable progress.

The Finnish Ambassador emphasised the productive and successful partnership between Sharjah and the University of Helsinki.

Tuula Johanna Yrjola highlighted the essential pillars of the Finnish education system, emphasizing the importance of improving teacher quality, offering ongoing in-service training, and employing highly qualified professionals. She highlighted the critical need to prioritize student well-being by guaranteeing access to essential services.

In her concluding remarks, the Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the UAE highlighted Sharjah's exemplary track record in adhering to essential standards for educational quality, as well as its dedication to the ongoing enhancement of its educational frameworks.

Dr. Elizabeth Stee, a Senior Lecturer in Education at Harvard University, delivered a captivating speech focused on three connected pillars designed to enhance educational outcomes: thinking big, taking small steps, and fast learning. In her address, she also underscored the significance of embracing an ambitious vision while also advocating for thoughtful, sequential actions. She stressed the importance of continuous learning from experiences to facilitate meaningful progress. Additionally, she pointed out the necessity of working smartly and strategically to create a sustainable impact on learning experiences.

The attendees of the summit’s opening ceremony watched a visual presentation titled "Sharjah Through the Eyes of Its Children", which showcased the educational journey of Amna Al Shamsi. The presentation highlighted her progression from being a student in Sharjah’s government nurseries to enrolling at the University of Sharjah to study cybersecurity.

This inspiring story reflects the vision and efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in supporting and nurturing the emirate’s sons and daughters from early childhood through to the attainment of higher academic degrees.

During his keynote address, expert Gerd Leonhard highlighted the topics of education and sustainable learning in the context of artificial intelligence (AI). Leonhard underscored the crucial role of AI in education, pointing out the extensive scientific resources it offers to humanity and its potential to improve learning experiences and educational results.

During the event, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah viewed a visual presentation highlighting the key elements of the Sharjah Private Education Authority’s Strategy 2025–2028.

On the sidelines of the 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah witnessed the signing of a significant agreement between the Sharjah Education Academy and Invest Bank. The agreement was signed by Khawla Al Hosani, Deputy Director of the Sharjah Education Academy, and Idris Al Rafi, CEO of Invest Bank.

Under this agreement, 187 educational scholarships will be provided with the support of Invest Bank for participants enrolled in the Early Childhood Education Certification Program at the academy. This community-driven initiative highlights the shared commitment of both parties to advancing education in the region. The investment in early childhood education aims to create a lasting legacy of educational excellence in Sharjah.

The strategy focuses on four main strategic priorities: enhancing the quality of life within the educational community, fostering trust in education quality, promoting a culture of continuous learning, and strengthening Sharjah’s competitiveness in the education sector. In its third edition, the Authority’s strategy also emphasises the "Sharjah Graduate Profile", which aims to define the essential skills, values, and knowledge that graduates from educational institutions across the emirate should possess.

His Highness also witnessed the signing of another agreement between the Sharjah Private Education Authority and Air Arabia. The agreement was signed by Ali Al Hosani, Director General of the Authority, and Adel Abdullah Ali, CEO of Air Arabia Group.

This agreement, part of the pioneering initiative "Stand for Teachers", is designed to support educators, academics, and staff of the academy by offering them exclusive benefits, including discounts on travel tickets. This initiative aims to facilitate educators' well-being and enhance their professional development through added support and incentives.

The Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Education, in its fourth edition this year, delves into the essential components needed to build future-ready educational systems. By hosting a diverse group of educators, the summit fosters dialogue, encourages the application of advanced technologies, promotes equality, and supports the adoption of sustainable practices in education.

The summit features participation from a distinguished group of experts and specialists in educational system improvement, representing leading universities, research centers, and academic institutions from around the world.

In a groundbreaking move, the summit has introduced 13 specialized workshops prior to its official opening, featuring prominent education experts from a range of educational fields. Recent workshops focused on crucial subjects designed to bolster educators' empowerment and elevate learning outcomes. Participants were introduced to modern techniques, innovative technologies, and effective professional development practices in the field of education.