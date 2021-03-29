Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated, on Monday, Al Bararah Mosque, located in Al Mahatta area in Sharjah.

After unveiling the curtain to mark the opening of the mosque, the ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the service facilities in the mosque, including a prayer hall that can accommodate 470 worshipers, 70 of which are for women, in addition to an ablution and toilets.

The mosque, which was built on an area of 665 square meters, consists of two floors, and contains three entrances, including two for male, one for female, and a private entrance for the imam, as well as a minaret with a height of 30 meters and a circular dome with a diameter of 7.

5 meters.

The opening was attended by Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Emiri Diwan; Abdullah Khalifa Yarouf Al Sabousi, Director of the Directorate of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, and a number of department officials.