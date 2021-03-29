UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated, on Monday, Al Bararah Mosque, located in Al Mahatta area in Sharjah.

After unveiling the curtain to mark the opening of the mosque, the ruler of Sharjah was briefed on the service facilities in the mosque, including a prayer hall that can accommodate 470 worshipers, 70 of which are for women, in addition to an ablution and toilets.

The mosque, which was built on an area of 665 square meters, consists of two floors, and contains three entrances, including two for male, one for female, and a private entrance for the imam, as well as a minaret with a height of 30 meters and a circular dome with a diameter of 7.

5 meters.

The opening was attended by Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, Chairman of the Emiri Diwan; Abdullah Khalifa Yarouf Al Sabousi, Director of the Directorate of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, and a number of department officials.

Related Topics

Sharjah Rashid Male Women Prayer Mosque

Recent Stories

Oman reports 796 new COVID-19 cases

32 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber discusses investment opportunities w ..

33 minutes ago

Weak economy will lead to national security erosio ..

36 minutes ago

LHC issues notice to NAB on Shehbaz Sharif’s ple ..

44 minutes ago

National Rehabilitation Centre adds new scientific ..

47 minutes ago

52,090 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.