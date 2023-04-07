Close
Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Dhaid Mosque

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Thursday morning, Al Dhaid Mosque which accommodates 7,000 worshippers, in Al-Awaided area in Al Dhaid city.
Upon his arrival, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah removed the curtain to mark the opening of the mosque, with its distinctive feature of a mixture of both the Fatimid and Ottoman architectural Islamic styles.
The Ruler of Sharjah was briefed during a detailed explanation about the mosque’s construction specifications and its various facilities and services available for worshippers. His Highness reviewed the new mosque’s aesthetic Islamic architecture designs.

On this occasion, His Highness delivered a speech during the which he expressed his pleasure with the opening of Al Dhaid Mosque, stressing the importance of building mosques, aimed to serve the local community, as Sharjah’s mosques represent the city’s rich cultural legacy as well as the relevance of religion in the region.

He also highlighted parents' role to encourage their children to pray and follow Allah’s guidance.

Stressing that Sharjah includes 1280 libraries, His Highness has underscored the remarkable significance of building libraries in mosques, contributing to acquiring religious knowledge.

He affirmed that the central region and the city of Al-Dhaid will witness many development projects during the coming period, praising Al-Dhaid people’s role in cooperating and participating in the region’s development.

During the inauguration, Ahmed Al Mukhtar, the preacher at the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments, gave a religious sermon during which he highlighted the benefits and rewards of building mosques, lauding the wise directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to build more mosques on the outskirts of all roads in the emirate.

Attended the inauguration of the mosque alongside the Ruler of Sharjah were Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Charity International; Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Eng. Yousef Khamis Mohammed Al Othmani, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority; Engineer Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of Authority for Initiatives Implementation “Mubadara”; Mohamed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Department of Protocol and Hospitality; Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA); Abdullah Khalifa Al Sabousi, Director of the Directorate of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, as well as a number of officials, project engineers and dignitaries of the region.

