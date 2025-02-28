Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the Al Layyah Canal project on Thursday afternoon in Al Khalidiyah, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The project encompasses a range of diverse developments and infrastructure works.

Upon arrival, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan unveiled the commemorative plaque before attending a special showcase along the canal walkway.

The event featured a performance by students of the Sharjah Maritime academy alongside the military band, as well as a rowing race, traditional maritime-themed folk performances, and a maritime parade that passed through the Al Layyah Water Canal. This 600-meter canal connects Khalid Lagoon to the Arabian Gulf.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan was briefed via a visual presentation on the project’s key stages, timeline, and execution phases, as well as future development plans for the area.

He also learnt about the machinery and techniques used to complete this project, which aims to enhance water circulation in Khalid Lagoon by thereby improving its water renewal efficiency. In addition to the water canal, the project includes a breakwater, a waterfront promenade, bridges, and various service facilities.

Following this, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan visited the Al Layyah Ramadan Market, which is part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 and runs from 27th February to 3rd March 2025. The market features family-friendly activities and showcases various local youth enterprises offering innovative products, along with food stalls and cafés serving a variety of Ramadan delicacies.

The Al Layyah Ramadan Market aims to support youth projects and empower local entrepreneurs by providing them with a platform to showcase their products and creative ideas in an encouraging environment. It also seeks to boost the local economy by offering a commercial space that stimulates business activity in light of Sharjah’s expanding commercial sector.

Additionally, the market fosters social engagement through diverse activities, including children's games, family gatherings, and cafés that promote community interaction. It also creates a safe and engaging entertainment space for families to enjoy the Ramadan atmosphere.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan then toured the canal’s surroundings, reaching the 330-meter-long breakwater. This structure includes a 210-metre coastal rock barrier adjacent to the Al Layyah station, designed to protect the canal and its walls from strong waves. The project also involved dredging the entrance of the breakwater to ensure proper water flow according to the seabed levels.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan was also introduced to the Coral Reef Cultivation Initiative—Protecting the Marine Future, which aims to create natural habitats for marine life, enhance fish stocks, rehabilitate damaged marine environments, and promote marine biodiversity.

He viewed a model of coral reefs from Sir Bu Nair Island and the cultivation techniques used. To mark the occasion, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan initiated the coral reef planting in the Al Layyah Canal breakwater.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, toured Al Layyah Canal by boat, observing the surrounding waterfront area and facilities designed to serve visitors. During the tour, the Sharjah Ruler watched traditional cultural performances and greeted children gathered along the canal’s edge, who warmly reciprocated his gesture.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan then walked to Flag Island via the illuminated walkway, which enhances the area’s aesthetic beauty. He gathered with engineers, project supervisors, and supporting entities for a group photo, recognising their valuable contributions. The Ruler of Sharjah participated in several rowing races, featuring single, double, and traditional rowing competitions, which took place along the canal.

The Sharjah Ruler reviewed future plans for the Al Layyah Canal project, which includes a new waterfront inspired by Al Qasba’s design. The project will feature Islamic architectural elements that harmonise with surrounding government buildings and Souq Al Jubail, located on the opposite side of the canal.

During his visit, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan explored a commemorative display showcasing the project's origins from 2017. The display featured a handwritten note, where he described the meaning of "Al Layyah" as the force of colliding waves, reflecting the canal’s natural characteristics.

The Ruler of Sharjah performed the Maghrib prayer alongside attendees before witnessing a spectacular display of the illuminated whale in the canal waters. He also observed the newly installed lighting along the canal’s edges, enhancing the area’s aesthetic appeal.

The Al Layyah Canal project extends from the waterway corridor to the Al Khalidiyah Bridge, continuing into Khalid Lagoon. The project includes a walkway linking Al Layyah to Flag Island, two Primary bridges for both vehicles and pedestrians, as well as improvements to roads and parking facilities to improve accessibility.

The canal features a design that takes into account climate change and rising sea levels, considering protective rock layers along its walls to provide protection against wave impact and maintain stability. The canal’s outlet near Souq Al Jubail is strategically positioned to enhance water circulation and lower pollution levels in Khalid Lagoon.

The Al Layyah Canal project features the development of two significant bridges that will cross the waterway. The initial bridge, running alongside the sea, measures 88 meters long and 33 meters wide. It includes three lanes for traffic in both directions, as well as pedestrian walkways that are 3.2 meters wide. The second bridge, located next to government buildings, spans 123 meters in length and 26 meters in width. It features two lanes for traffic in each direction, along with pedestrian walkways that are 3.1 meters wide.

The Al Layyah Canal presents a diverse range of entertainment, tourism, and service services, fostering investment prospects and providing new employment opportunities. The project represents a noteworthy enhancement to Sharjah’s tourism landscape, boosting economic activity and solidifying the city’s status as a prominent destination for both visitors and businesses.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Khalid Bin Isam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Civil Aviation Department ; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Suburbs and Villages Affairs Department.; Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health, and Prevention (MoHAP), along with several senior officials and dignitaries from the region.