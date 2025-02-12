Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 'Bait Elowal' in Heart of Sharjah

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated today, Wednesday, Bait Elowal, located in the heart of Sharjah offering a unique blend of excellence in the culinary arts and cultural heritage, with an innovative vision by Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, and to represent a living tribute to Sharjah’s legacy as a vibrant commercial centre, where flavours, stories and traditions come together under one roof in an exceptional experience.

The Ruler of Sharjah conducted a tour of Bait Elowal - “Bait” means house, while “Elowal” is a traditional Emirati word for a traveller who has been away from home and returns with stories, souvenirs and new flavours from other cultures. Guests are invited to embark on a journey through history and cuisine, with a menu inspired by the ancient Silk Road, artisanal craftsmanship from around the world and a setting that reflects the warmth and authenticity of a traditional Emirati home.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said, “Every visit to Bait Elowal is a unique journey that immerses guests in the atmosphere of rich Emirati traditions and the spirit of exploration. Through distinctive cuisine, storytelling and handicrafts, we celebrate the flavours and cultural connections that have long connected Sharjah to the world. Bait Elowal is not just a restaurant, but a return to tradition, as it evokes, through every dish, detail and experience, the warmth, generosity and timeless stories of our authentic heritage.”

Nestled in the Heart of Sharjah, a beautiful, restored district with winding alleys, traditional souks and historic museums, Bait Elowal is a testament to Emirati culture. This two-story heritage house, which is over 100 years old, faces Sharjah Creek on Al Merraijja Square. The house’s architecture preserves the region’s history and the central courtyard, adorned with a tranquil central fountain and jewelled with Moroccan Zellige tiles, which creates a picturesque dining ambiance.

Renovated in 2024, the structure retains its thick walls, flat roofs and intricately carved wooden doors. The ground-floor courtyard features Bait Elowal’s main restaurant, featuring a menu that emphasizes locally sourced ingredients and showcases the flavours of Morocco, Persia, India, and Turkey, reflecting the Silk Road’s rich heritage.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, toured Bait Elowal, starting from the main courtyard leading to the outdoor restaurant, which is surrounded by a variety of signature experiences including Soghat Elowal, the ethical craft boutique, featuring handcrafted and upcycled designs from across the region, including Emirati embroidery, Moroccan homeware and beautiful garments embroidered by women in Palestine—each piece telling a story of heritage and artistry.

The tour included a visit to Al Kutubkhana, a haven for literature lovers, where storytelling and knowledge come together. Meaning “House of Books”, Al Khutubkhana is a meticulously curated bookstore offering a diverse selection of Arabic and English literature.

The Ruler of Sharjah visited Al Atlas, a bespoke dining journey that has been designed for private gatherings and special occasions. Al Atlas contains an elegant and exclusive majlis as well as a dining room featuring curated menus, chef-led live experiences, and personalised insights into the dishes and their origins.

The visit of The Ruler of Sharjah concluded at Al Marmas, an artisanal tea terrace that is inspired by the cherished gatherings of Emirati storytelling. This is a tranquil outdoor retreat where tradition meets modern indulgence. Overlooking the historic port, this Moroccan-inspired terrace offers a serene escape from the city’s bustle. Guests can relax, connect, and share stories while savoring a curated selection of fine teas infused with Silk Route flavors, accompanied by light bites. Embodying the warmth, generosity, and strong sense of community at the heart of Emirati culture, Al Marmas provides a contemporary space to honor tradition and create new memories.

The Ruler of Sharjah was received upon his arrival at Bait Elowal by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Founder of Bait Elowal; Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, President of Sharjah Art Foundation; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Office; Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations in Sharjah; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Districts Affairs Department; Sheikha Nawar Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation; and a number of senior officials.