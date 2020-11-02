Sharjah Ruler inaugurates building of Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled the Disabled

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the importance of providing all the needs or requirements that people with disabilities need to practice their daily lives, activities and hobbies, contributing to refining their skills in the institutions and clubs designated for them, as well as in the public facilities.

This was stated in his speech delivered Monday morning, on the occasion of the inauguration of the building of the Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled, which is located in the Jaradiyah area off the western ring road.

During the speech, Dr. Sheikh Sultan lauded the distinguished efforts of the members of the club, adding that the foundation stone for a similar club will be laid next Wednesday in the city of Kalba, and then for a club in the central region of the Mleiha region.

He extended his thanks and appreciation to the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, Sharjah education Council and the Sharjah sports Council, stressing on supporting them and providing them with all their requirements.

Shedding light on the important role of society in empowering people with disabilities, the Ruler of Sharjah has also highlighted the importance of providing a decent life for all people in all areas.

Speaking on the projects in the region, he stated that the construction of Victoria International school in Al Dhaid has already started, and will be opened with the Victoria International School – Khor Fakkan during the next academic year.

He emphasised the importance of the entertainment and cultural activities in Khor Fakkan, and on the need for a prestigious hospital in the Khor Fakkan and Kalba.

On his arrival, the Ruler of Sharjah removed the traditional curtain to mark the opening of the club. Then he toured the halls and was briefed about their facilities.

The building includes a multi-use gymnasium on an area of 2,700 metres, equipped with rubber and wooden floors. The club includes a physiotherapy lounge, a plunge pool, thermal and steam rooms, an integrated medical clinic, a 107-metre physiotherapy unit with four massage rooms, space for physiotherapy and radiology equipment, and an outdoor football field on an area of 7,500 metres. The club's facilities also include a 180-square-metre gymnasium equipped with fitness equipment, 65 parking spaces for people with disabilities, 83 stops for non-disabled persons, and 11 stops for buses, as well as several other facilities.

The opening was attended by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the board of Directors of Al Thiqah Club For Handicapped; Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Education Council; Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Public Works Department; Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, and Dr. Abdul Razaq Ahmed Bani Rasheed, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club.