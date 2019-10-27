Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Engineering College building at AUS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Sunday the new building of the College of Engineering and Science at the American University of Sharjah, AUS.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, unveiled the curtain to mark the official opening of the College of Engineering and Science, where he then toured the building's scientific and research facilities, laboratories and classrooms.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan listened to an explanation from the students of College about the most prominent researches and scientific experiments they conducted in the laboratories, which contributes to the link between theoretical sciences and practical applications and conduct experiments that serve human life.

The new four-storey building comprises 35 research and teaching laboratories, 24 classrooms, including seven smart classes, among other facilities.

The opening of the new college building is part of the university's plan to provide education at the highest levels in various fields of engineering and science.

The building takes into account environmental considerations in line with the University's commitment to the sustainability principles, the building received two certificates from the Pearl Rating System, the first system in the Arab world to evaluate the sustainability of all buildings and residential communities.

The new building, with its large and modern areas and diverse technologies, will contribute to the launch of new training programs in various fields.

The opening ceremony was attended by the heads of government departments in Sharjah and a number of members of the board of Trustees of the American University in Sharjah, members of the administrative and teaching staff at the university.