UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates Engineering College Building At AUS

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Engineering College building at AUS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Sunday the new building of the College of Engineering and Science at the American University of Sharjah, AUS.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, unveiled the curtain to mark the official opening of the College of Engineering and Science, where he then toured the building's scientific and research facilities, laboratories and classrooms.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan listened to an explanation from the students of College about the most prominent researches and scientific experiments they conducted in the laboratories, which contributes to the link between theoretical sciences and practical applications and conduct experiments that serve human life.

The new four-storey building comprises 35 research and teaching laboratories, 24 classrooms, including seven smart classes, among other facilities.

The opening of the new college building is part of the university's plan to provide education at the highest levels in various fields of engineering and science.

The building takes into account environmental considerations in line with the University's commitment to the sustainability principles, the building received two certificates from the Pearl Rating System, the first system in the Arab world to evaluate the sustainability of all buildings and residential communities.

The new building, with its large and modern areas and diverse technologies, will contribute to the launch of new training programs in various fields.

The opening ceremony was attended by the heads of government departments in Sharjah and a number of members of the board of Trustees of the American University in Sharjah, members of the administrative and teaching staff at the university.

Related Topics

World Education Sharjah Sunday All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Humaid Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of Ajman Universit ..

17 minutes ago

UAE maintains 1st place for &#039;Getting Electric ..

18 minutes ago

DEWA to provide 100% renewable energy at Expo 2020 ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai’s Jumeirah Lakes Towers to be first 5G-pow ..

48 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Brazilian President

1 hour ago

Cyclone Kyarr wind speeds to reach 230km/hr: NCM

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.