UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square In Kalba

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 09:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square in Kalba

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, inaugurated Friday afternoon, the Heritage Mosque Square, located on the Kalba Beach Road.

The square is one of the emirate's key tourist sites; it's surrounded by a number of landmarks, including Khor Kalba Fort in the north, the new castle neighborhood mosque in the south, and the developed Kalba Corniche extension in the east. The square also features several important construction elements, such as the fishermen heritage mosque "Saif Bin Ghanim Mosque" and the Water Fountain.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pressed on the button to turn on the fountain, which is considered one of the distinctive tourist attractions in the emirate.

Recently restored, the fishermen heritage mosque is one of Sharjah's oldest places of worshipping; it's built of coral marine stone and plaster with its roofing covered with palm fronds, and adorned with colourful lightings that add a further aesthetic aspect to the mosque and its surroundings.

The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler's Office in Kalba, and a number of senior officials and dignitaries.

Related Topics

Water UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah Road Mosque

Recent Stories

Wheat harvesting kicks off in South Punjab

3 minutes ago

UK finance minister under attack over Greensill ro ..

4 minutes ago

Revival of KCR commuter service top priority of Ra ..

4 minutes ago

Railway Minister assures improvement in railway co ..

4 minutes ago

PEC for strictly code of conduct in bye-polls NA-2 ..

4 minutes ago

Remains of 16 kidnapped laborers recovered

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.