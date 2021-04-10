UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square In Kalba

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 12:15 AM

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square in Kalba

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Friday afternoon, the Heritage Mosque Square, located on the Kalba Beach Road.

The square is one of the emirate's key tourist sites; it's surrounded by a number of landmarks, including Khor Kalba Fort in the north, the new castle neighborhood mosque in the south, and the developed Kalba Corniche extension in the east. The square also features several important construction elements, such as the fishermen heritage mosque "Saif Bin Ghanim Mosque" and the Water Fountain.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pressed on the button to turn on the fountain, which is considered one of the distinctive tourist attractions in the emirate.

Recently restored, the fishermen heritage mosque is one of Sharjah's oldest places of worshipping; it's built of coral marine stone and plaster with its roofing covered with palm fronds, and adorned with colourful lightings that add a further aesthetic aspect to the mosque and its surroundings.

The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler's Office in Kalba, and a number of senior officials and dignitaries.

