Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development projects in Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Oct, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated several tourist and urban facilities and inspected various planned projects in Khor Fakkan, on Thursday morning, The Ruler of Sharjah visited Khor Fakkan to follow up on development projects in the various cities and regions of the emirate and to check on the conditions of their inhabitants, learn about their needs and provide them with the best cultural, tourism, heritage and social facilities and services.

Beginning his visit from Shees, Dr. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the plans of the Shees Rest House project located on Khorfakkan Road, which will be implemented in three phases in the northern and southern parts. The rest will include 60 shops selling honey, fruits, and vegetables. The Rest House also contains nurseries and carpet outlets as well as food trucks. The project will also have more than 217 car parking lots.

Thereafter, he inaugurated Shees Park, where he unveiled the commemorative plaque to mark the official opening and then toured the park’s different facilities.

The Ruler of Sharjah watched a documentary film about the work done on the park, which was completed in eight months. The 11,362-square metre park also has a 25-metre-high artificial waterfall.

The park also includes several paths which are 506 metres in length. There is a playing area, 32 shaded seats, and an outdoor theatre that accommodates 70 persons, as well as a barbecue area.

After that, Dr. Sheikh Sultan stopped in Najd Al Maqsar village, which is one of the most important ancient human communities in Wadi Washi located within the historical city of Khorfakkan.

There, he unveiled the commemorative plaque announcing the official inauguration of the Najd Al Maqsar Village.

He explained that the reconstruction and restoration of this area is a part of his endeavour to preserve the environment and revive the archaeological and historical areas.

The village comprises 13 old houses dating back to nearly a century, which the people then used as a haven from the flow of torrents. Moreover, according to archaeological studies, rocks engraved with drawings of camels and horses dating back to 2,000 years BC were found in the area of Wadi Shai. There is also historical evidence of the exodus of many people from Khor Fakkan to Wadi Shai, especially Najd Al Maqsar settlement, during the Medieval Period, at the time of the Portuguese colonisation of the region to seek shelter in its impenetrable mountains.

After being re-equipped with the latest facilities to receive visitors, the village will include 13 hotels in heritage style, a mosque, toilets, barbecue areas and outdoor sitting areas. In addition, the upper fortress of the village established nearly 300 years ago on the summit of the mountain, which was part of the defence network of Khor Fakkan, will be restored.

The Ruler of Sharjah was briefed about Najd Al Maqsar Oasis and the Rest House project. He ordered the implementation of self-harvesting farms and all facilities for visitors and tourists. He also inspected several development projects.