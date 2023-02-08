Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Kalba Ice Factory building

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated, on Wednesday, the building of the Kalba Ice Factory, which has been restored and renovated in the city of Kalba.

The inauguration of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah of the Kalba Ice Factory building coincides with the launch of the fifteenth edition of the Sharjah Biennial, where the building was renovated and restored, and its halls display a number of international works belonging to the most prominent artists in the world.

His Highness toured the corridors of the building, looking at the most prominent paintings and works of art.

His Highness also stopped by the facilities and what the factory contains of services for artists and art lovers, such as workshop rooms and temporary housing facilities.

His Highness visited the "Fen Café" adjacent to the Kalba Ice Factory building, which serves the visitors of the building, as it provides large seating areas overlooking the mangroves reserve, allowing visitors to the region to enjoy the atmosphere and the picturesque nature.

The building is located next to Khor Kalba and the mangroves reserve, in an area rich in environmental and biological diversity in the Emirate of Sharjah, which is home to many endangered species.

During the renovation of the factory building, its original architectural character, which is characterised by its industrial nature, was preserved, with minimal interventions, as the natural lighting provided by the building's high windows, is an ideal space for large installations and performances.

The Kalba Ice Factory project is one of the major conservation projects launched by the Sharjah Art Foundation in recent years to preserve the rich heritage of the architectural environment in the Emirate of Sharjah, and to create spaces that allow the display of contemporary art and a forum for the local community.

The opening of the building was attended by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Sharjah Art Foundation, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office Kalba, Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Art Foundation, and a number of officials, dignitaries and artists.