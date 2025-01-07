Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque, checks cemetery readiness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Sayyida Khadija Mosque in the Al-Waha area of the Al-Ruwaidat suburb on Al Dhaid Road on Monday afternoon. His Highness also inspected the readiness of Al-Ruwaidat Cemetery, built adjacent to the mosque.

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Advisor at the Ruler’s Office; and Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments in Sharjah, along with several sheikhs, senior officials, and heads of government departments, welcomed His Highness upon his arrival at the mosque.

His Highness began the tour by visiting the condolence hall, which houses two halls accommodating 60 people each. He reviewed the services provided to bereaved families during burial and condolence gatherings.

Following this, His Highness inspected the Al-Ruwaidat Cemetery, allocated for burials next to Sayyida Khadija Mosque. Spanning 639,931 square metres, the cemetery holds paved roads, designated parking areas, and integrated services linked to the mosque and cemetery.

His Highness was briefed on the cemetery's layout, facilities, and organisation aimed at facilitating burial procedures and easing access for families and mourners.

His Highness also visited the mortuary building, designed with high standards to respect the deceased.

The facility includes separate washing areas for men and women, equipped with modern systems to ensure efficient use of resources and streamlined burial preparation. The facility also provides separate waiting rooms for men and women.

His Highness unveiled a commemorative plaque marking the inauguration of Sayyida Khadija Mosque. Built in the Fatimid architectural style blended with modern elements, the mosque covers a total area of 49,383 square metres. The mosque accommodates 1,400 men in the main prayer hall, 1,325 worshippers in the outer portico, and 140 women in the women’s prayer area.

The mosque’s facilities include a library, a mortuary building, water stations, ablution areas, restrooms, parking for 592 vehicles, and residences for the imam and muezzin.

The mosque features a central dome with a diameter of 10 meters, two smaller domes with a diameter of 4.5 metres, and two minarets rising 40 metres high. Built to modern environmental standards, it incorporates energy- and water-saving technologies.

His Highness and attendees listened to a sermon by Sheikh Dr Salem Al-Doubi, head of the Preaching and Fatwa Section at the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, highlighting the spiritual and societal value of mosques and the great rewards for those who contribute to building and maintaining them. Dr Al-Doubi praised His Highness’s efforts in supporting worship spaces and fostering spiritual tranquillity.

Concluding the event, His Highness joined worshippers in performing the Maghrib prayer at Sayyida Khadija Mosque.