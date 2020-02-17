Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque named after martyr Sultan Al Ketbi

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Monday inaugurated a mosque named after the martyr, Sultan Mohammed bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi, in the emirate's Al Taiba area in Al Dhaid City, in the presence of the martyr’s sons and relatives, notables and the people of the central region.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan unveiled the curtain to mark the official opening of the mosque, which was built using the characteristic architectural styles of the Fatimid mosques, and can accommodate 1,850 worshippers.

The Ruler of Sharjah then toured the different parts of the mosque and viewed its facilities.

Built on a total area of 1,830 square metres, the mosque is flanked with a 72-metre-tall minaret. The cost of the construction is estimated at AED21.5 million.

The mosque bears the name of Al Ketbi, who was martyred in 2015 while performing his national duty as part of Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen, underlining his sacrifice and heroism in serving his country.

The martyr's family members expressed their appreciation of His Highness' efforts and attention provided martyrs' families.

The inauguration of the new mosque was attended by a number of Sheikhs, officials, and dignitaries.