Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new building for Sharjah Scout Mission

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 13th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the new building for the Sharjah Scout Mission (SSM) on Thursday. H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan also witnessed the launch of the 10th International Scout Gathering, hosted by SSM until February 17, under the theme "Scouting and Sustainable Development.

Upon his arrival, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan unveiled the commemorative plaque, marking the official opening of the new building, and signed the scarf featuring the event's logo, taking photos with the organising committee members who welcomed his support for scouting activities.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan toured the new facility, which includes administrative offices, educational and sports amenities, meeting rooms, a theater, and a reception area, learning about the various services available for scouts.

The ceremony commenced with the UAE national anthem, followed by verses from the Quran.

Abdullah Saeed Al Suwaidi, the general supervisor of the organising committee, expressed gratitude to His Highness for inaugurating the building and attending the gathering's opening. He highlighted His Highness's unwavering support for scouting and the significance of the 10 gatherings held over 22 years, making Sharjah a key destination for scouting activities.

Al Suwaidi noted that this gathering involves 80 countries and 300 participants, showcasing Sharjah's significant contributions to both Arab and global scouting.

He emphasised the importance of the gathering's theme, which embodies cooperation and friendship among youth worldwide, and the role of scouting in achieving sustainable development.

Dr. Hani Abdel Wahab, Secretary-General of the Arab Scout Organisation, thanked His Highness for his support and acknowledged Sharjah's efforts in youth development through international gatherings that equip thousands with knowledge and values of tolerance.

Scout Robert Dominik from Poland addressed the participating delegations, discussing the objectives of international scout gathering in preparing individuals and promoting cultural exchange to support sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan and attendees watched a scout presentation titled "One-Day Camp Activities," highlighting scouting's core objectives of cooperation and overcoming challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan received a commemorative gift from the organising committee and was honored with the "Arab Scout Merit Medal," the highest Arab scout award, recognising his pioneering role in supporting scouting. His Highness also received the "Arab Scout Sword" in appreciation of his significant contributions to scouting activities.

At the end of the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan met the delegations participating in the 10th International Scout Gathering, welcoming them to the Emirate of Sharjah, thanking them for their efforts in holding the gathering, and taking commemorative photos with them on this occasion.

The new Sharjah Scout Mission building includes a main council for VIPs, a reception area, administrative offices, training rooms equipped with audio-visual facilities, a multipurpose theater, a scout coordinator's office, and a gym.

The inauguration was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development, Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Consultative Council ( SCC) and several senior officials and guests.

