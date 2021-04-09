Sharjah Ruler inaugurates new Kalba Beach Corniche

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Apr, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Friday afternoon, the Kalba Beach Corniche, a key developmental project aimed to increase the efficiency of the emirate's public infrastructure offerings available to the residents, visitors and beachgoers.

Unveiling the curtain while cutting the traditional ribbon to mark the opening of project, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, against the backdrop of folkloric artistic performances rendered by the Sharjah National Troupe, toured the 9.5 km-long Corniche, which offers a variety of attractive facilities and services.

His Highness was briefed by Engineer Salah Butti Obaid Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Advisor of Sharjah Planning and Survey Department, on the details of the project, which included adding a lane to both sides of the originally two – lane Corniche Road, together with implementing a service road along the Corniche, and 3000 car parking lots, 82 of which are dedicated to people of determination.

The Corniche is supplemented with many various services, including a 7.6 km-long and 4 m-wide rubber running track, shaded sea-facing seats and pedestrian crossing, in addition to 50cm- thick clean and white sand amounting to 95,000 cubic metres.

The Corniche is also decorated with more than 1500 trees planted along the beach to match its picturesque nature and provide an additional picnicking space for visitors.

A rainwater drainage network has been constructed in order to avoid flooding of streets and facilities. Attractive architectural lighting designs have been added to the visual characteristics of road.

Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler's Office in Kalba City, and a number of senior officials and notables of the city, attended the inauguration.