Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates Phase 2 Of Commercial Buildings In Kalba

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates phase 2 of commercial buildings in Kalba

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, confirmed that the development projects in the city of Kalba are continuing, which include buildings, roads, and infrastructure, providing various services.
This came during the inauguration ceremony of the second phase of commercial buildings, which included the handing over of the Suhaila Kalba project to their owners.

His Highness congratulated the owners of the 41 residential buildings that include residential apartments and shops.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah added that building owners whose property revenues stopped during the period of rebuilding due to the government project, will be compensated with AED 150,000 instead of the revenues that stopped during recent years, stressing that this amount is their right.


After that, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah handed the building owners their ownership certificates, as they expressed their thanks and appreciation to His Highness.

Then His Highness and the audience watched a presentation that included all the work that was completed in the commercial buildings project in Kalba.

His Highness inspected one of the buildings, looking at all its facilities.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah's inauguration comes as a continuation of the implementation of the directives for developing the region.

The second phase in the Suhaila Kalba area included the development of commercial buildings and infrastructure and the construction of 41 buildings containing 164 residential units, 123 commercial stores, and a 1-kilometre pedestrian arcade.

The project consists of 14 residential buildings, each containing 3 residential buildings, 9 shops, and a pedestrian arcade along the residential neighbourhood.

The event witnessed the presence of Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Khorfakkan, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi Vice Chairman of Sharjah Ruler’s Office in Kalba, Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of Department of Town Planning and Survey, Yousef Khamis Al Athmani, Chairman of Roads and Transport Authority, Dr. Sulaiman bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Chairman of Department of Municipalities Affairs, Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of Initiatives Implementation Authority, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Protocol Department and a number of officials.

Related Topics

Sharjah UAE Dirham Event All Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 1st phase of Al Saf Resi ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 1st phase of Al Saf Residential Complex

53 minutes ago
 ACE takes Pervez Elahi into custody in Lahore mast ..

ACE takes Pervez Elahi into custody in Lahore master plan case

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash visits Huawei in Beijing

Saqr Ghobash visits Huawei in Beijing

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Laiba Nasir-led Stars continue their winning strea ..

Laiba Nasir-led Stars continue their winning streak with the third consecutive v ..

3 hours ago
Sadia Iqbal replaces Fatima Sana in Pakistan squad ..

Sadia Iqbal replaces Fatima Sana in Pakistan squad for Asian Games

3 hours ago
 Massive increase in POL prices challenged before L ..

Massive increase in POL prices challenged before LHC

3 hours ago
 China to step up geothermal energy development in ..

China to step up geothermal energy development in clean heating push

4 hours ago
 JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum ..

JI announces nationwide sit-ins against petroleum price hike

5 hours ago
 Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

Govt determined to rationalize power sector: PM

5 hours ago
 DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to dr ..

DEWA adopts new Microsoft generative AI tool to drive digital transformation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East