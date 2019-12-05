UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates SCC’s 1st Ordinary Session

Thu 05th December 2019

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, praised the efforts exerted by the members of the previous session of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, highlighting their distinguished role in promoting the society’s advancement and ensuring various services to the public.

This came during the opening speech of Dr. Sheikh Sultan on Thursday during the inauguration of the first ordinary session of the 10th legislative chapter, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

During his speech, the Ruler of Sharjah called on the council’s newly elected members to exert efforts to serve the people and provide different services in various fields.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan reviewed the Council’s efforts in serving all members of the society, including the elderly, children, youth, university students, job seekers and housing applicants, stressing that all of the efforts and services are in line with the Council’s recommendations and decisions.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan pointed out that work is underway to implement 4,400 housing applications by the beginning of next year, to be completed within a year and a half.

Concluding his statement, the Ruler of Sharjah wished the SCC’s new Chairman and members, success in their work and tasks during the coming days.

The SCC’s inauguration session was attended by several Sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries, senior officials, as well as media representatives.

Thereafter, the 50 SCC members were sworn in before the Ruler of Sharjah, pledging their loyalty to the Ruler of Sharjah to work with honesty and sincerity in accordance with his directives and vision.

During the session, Ali Mehid Al Suwaidi was elected as the new Chairman of the SCC, and Hanan Rashid Al Jarwan as the Vice Chairman. Al Suwaidi then delivered a speech in which he thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for inaugurating the session.

During the session, seven standing committees were formed, including the legislative and legal affairs, appeals, suggestions and complaints committee; the financial, economic and industrial affairs committee; the committee of education, youth, culture and information; committee of health affairs, labour and social affairs; the committee of Islamic affairs and endowments, municipalities, security and public utilities; and family affairs committee and draft recommendations committee.

