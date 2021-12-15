UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates Sharjah Education Academy Building

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 06:00 PM

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Education Academy building

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, today inaugurated the Sharjah Education Academy building in the University City of Sharjah.

Upon his arrival at the venue, Dr. Sheikh Sultan unveiled the memorial plaque for the academy building. He wished the graduates of the academy success and thanked all those who contributed to establishing this great educational edifice.

After the national anthem recitation, he watched a presentation on the academy’s vision and mission and its contribution to achieving a qualitative leap in education by training teachers according to the latest international systems and enhancing students’ education by graduating a generation of male and female teachers, in line with the objectives of the Emirate of Sharjah in terms of community development.

In her speech, Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), expressed her thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for his unstinted support and interest in this project that provides training and empowers teachers in line with the highest quality standards.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan and the attendees watched a presentation by the students of the International School of Creative Science. It embodied the students’ appreciation of teachers, their role in society, and the respect and reverence students have for them.

Marianne Nissilä, Ambassador of Finland to the UAE conveyed in her speech the Finnish government’s greetings to the Ruler of Sharjah. She praised the emirate's interest in education and the partnership with the University of Helsinki. She explained that it would lead to a fundamental role in preparing and training teachers through all the tools necessary to develop their skills, thus enhancing the school’s quality of education.

It would reflect positively on students and their education and achieve the sustainable and distinguished education to which Sharjah aspires, the Ambassador added.

The Finnish Ambassador referred to the importance of cooperation in areas of education, stressing that the emirate has a long-term commitment to strengthening services provided to families, children and youth, in addition to its quest to provide the best in the field of education and its development, which will bear fruit in the near future.

In a visual message, Dr. Sari Lindblom, Rector of the University of Helsinki, expressed her thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Sharjah for the emirate's confidence and for choosing the university to cooperate in the fields of education and teacher preparation.

Dr. Jeanine Romano, Executive Director of the Sharjah Education Academy, explained that the academy is working to achieve its goals through a three-pronged approach involving professional development, academic education, and research. The academy contributed in 2020 to training 100,000 participants from 11 countries through electronic channels during the circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, she noted.

After the opening ceremony, the Ruler of Sharjah witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Sharjah Education Academy and the University of Helsinki. Dr. Al Hashimi and Dr. Hanna Snellman, Vice Rector of the University of Helsinki, signed the agreement. The agreement aims to strengthen scientific and academic relations between the two sides and empower educators and the educational field with the best innovative practices.

Related Topics

Education UAE Sharjah Helsinki Sari Male Lead Finland 2020 All From Government Agreement Best

Recent Stories

The most exciting musical event of the year "Squid ..

The most exciting musical event of the year "Squid Night" is going to be held on ..

7 seconds ago
 RAK Ruler meets Secretary-General of Emirati Talen ..

RAK Ruler meets Secretary-General of Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council

5 minutes ago
 [Invitation] Don’t Miss Samsung’s CES 2022 Pre ..

[Invitation] Don’t Miss Samsung’s CES 2022 Pre-Show Keynote: ‘Together for ..

8 minutes ago
 One UI 4 Update Delivers an Elevated Mobile Experi ..

One UI 4 Update Delivers an Elevated Mobile Experience Centered Around You

12 minutes ago
 Upgraded Health and Personalization Features Come ..

Upgraded Health and Personalization Features Come to Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch ..

24 minutes ago
 Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A ..

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Among 2021’s 100 Best Inventi ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.