UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope Station

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope Station

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2020) SHARJAH, 14th January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, inaugurated on Tuesday Sharjah Radio Telescope Station at the Sharjah academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences, and Technology, SAASST.

The station aims to construct an interferometer designed to operate at the frequency of neutral Hydrogen line emission, 1420 MHz.

His Highness and the attendees were briefed on the telescope, which consists of three telescopes with baselines of 30, 40 and 50 m to simulate the angular resolution of a 40-m radio telescope, 0.36 degrees, and a collecting area of 8.7 m.

Dr. Humaid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the UoS and President of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, noted that the establishment of this station was in accordance with the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, contributing in promoting the development of scientific research in the areas of space and astronomy.

Al Nuaimi added that His Highness directed to establish SAASST as a national project and a scientific research centre to raise awareness of astronomy and space sciences and to establish Sharjah and the UAE as a formidable academic regional and global player in these fields.

The inauguration was attended by members of the board of Trustees of UoS; Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department; and several academics and officials.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology UAE Sharjah January 2020 Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

5 minutes ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

22 minutes ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

22 minutes ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

22 minutes ago

Pompeo May Be Subpoenaed to Testify on Iran Before ..

22 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.