Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates SRTI New Headquarters

Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SRTI new headquarters

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has greeted the members of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, SRTI, on the inauguration of the new headquarters, urging them to work in line with the vision and the message of the SRTI.

This came during His Highness’s inauguration of the new headquarters of the SRTI on Tuesday, in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre, Sheraa, and a number of SRTI’s board of directors.

His Highness pointed out that the SRTI must support the companies and entities within its scope, highlighting the importance of the constant communication with them in order to support the mutual interests.

After unveiling the memorial plaque, Sharjah Ruler toured the building’s divisions and was briefed on its offices, labs, exhibitions, meeting halls and its multi-use theatre.

Sharjah Ruler visited the 3D Print Gallery, which is considered as one of the largest galleries specialised in this technology in the middle East. The gallery displays a number of its printed works in the external area of the building.

His Highness also toured the Middle East Intelligent Manufacturing Test Centre, which houses the latest technologies and research laboratories in several fields, before visiting the business Centre Maker Space, named "Sharjah Open Innovation Lab" and is regarded as the first incubator for startups and innovative businesses in Sharjah.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, shed light on SRTI’s most prominent accomplishments, its future plans, the most important international companies incubated by the SRTI, their research projects and their plans based on developing a system of solutions and innovations in various fields.

