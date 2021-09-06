Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Student Forum buildings at UoS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Sep, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Monday morning the Student Forum buildings at the University of Sharjah (UoS).

Sheikh Sultan began the inauguration with a tour of the Female Students Forum building, where he was briefed on its spaces that will provide a great environment to hold activities and events and provide an academic atmosphere that allows students to work on their research projects within a motivating environment where all services and technologies are available.

Then the Ruler of Sharjah moved to the Male Student Forum building, where he was filled in on its facilities, contents, and equipment that will be available to all students to provide them with the ideal environment for education and to develop their skills.

At the end of the tour, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was updated on the plans to activate the forum and the services it will provide throughout the year to all university students.