Sharjah Ruler inaugurates University of Kalba

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Kalba, inaugurated Thursday, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the University of Kalba, the latest scientific and academic institution with which Sharjah supports its pioneering journey in providing science, knowledge and qualification of community members in all fields.

Announcing the opening of the educational edifice, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah said that the university will be a non-profit scientific institution, wishing the members of the academic and administrative staff and the students of the university success and good luck.

In his opening speech, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah stated that Kalba University will start with a number of colleges: the College of Law, the College of business Administration, the College of Arts, Sciences, Information Technology and Communication, and the College of Sport Sciences.

Speaking about the college of Sport Sciences, His Highness explained that graduates of the undergraduate programme in Physical Education and Sports Sciences will be qualified to work in various fields to raise the level of sports in the areas of trainers in sports clubs and fitness centres, teachers of physical education in schools and universities, and teachers to rehabilitate male and female students with disabilities.

His Highness added that the College of Sports Sciences will have distinguished academic preparation to be a unique college in its field, saying Monash University, one of Australia's and world’s most prestigious universities, had been chosen to prepare and present physical education and sports science programmes for the University of Kalba, adding that an academic partnership was signed between Monash University and the University of Sharjah in 2005 to develop the programmes of the Colleges of Medicine and Pharmacy to place the University of Sharjah at the forefront of colleges in the field of medicine. His Highness announced that a partnership agreement between the Universities of Kalba and Monash University will be inked next Saturday.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah stated that the inauguration day of the University of Kalba on Thursday, September 7, 2023 is the beginning of the celebrations for the opening of valuable projects in the city of Kalba, stressing that the university is the most expensive projects presented by His Highness to Kalba, and over the coming months and years, Kalba will become at the pinnacle of development and progress.

His Highness concluded his speech by explaining the meaning of (Kalba), saying that the word is originated from “Kaleba” - a thorny tree that can survive in dry land and that catches in whoever passes by it, and here in Kalba, they call it Umm al-Ghilan ( Acacia gummifera); it grows on walls in swamps and in barren land.

Mansour bin Nassar, Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah, delivered a speech in which he dealt with the legal legislation issued by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah concerning the University of Kalba, the most recent of which was Decision No. (2) of 2023 regarding the issuance of the executive regulations for Decree-Law No. (4) of 2023 AD regarding the organisation of the University of Kalba, which was kindly signed by His Highness during the inauguration of the university. The decision stipulates that the university consists of colleges, scientific departments and institutions, and research, education and training centers as follows:

1. College of Sports Sciences

2. College of Business Administration

3. College of Arts, Sciences, Information Technology and Communication

4. College of Law

5. Scientific Research Department

6. Community Communication Department

7. Managing institutional effectiveness and accreditation.

The decision also stipulates that the university shall have a board of trustees that represents the supreme authority in it and undertakes general supervision of its management. It shall be composed of a sufficient number of members by a decision of the president. When forming the board, it shall include:

1. Chancellor of the University.

2. A number of public figures in society.

3. A number of distinguished international scientific figures.

According to the decision, the university's board of trustees seeks to establish the principles of governance, and, in order to perform its duties, it is specialised in disciplines specified by the decision, which also organises the council's meetings and its work mechanism.

The decision also covers many provisions and organisational details for the offices and committees affiliated with the board or emanating from it, such as the Financial Resources Development Committee, the Academic Committee, the Finance Committee, and the Compliance and Internal Audit Committee.

The decision clarifies methods of selecting and appointing the university’s rector, define his powers, his deputy, his assistants, and the board of deans.

The decision also organises the university’s faculties, departments, and scientific programmes, and includes some other provisions. The decision paves the way for the issuance of organising regulations for members of the academic and administrative bodies.



In his speech, Dr. Saif Salem Al Qaydi, Director of the University of Kalba, welcomed His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and expressed his thanks and gratitude to His Highness for the unlimited support and opening of the university, which reflects the firm commitment to implement the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in creating a distinguished educational environment in the field of higher education, expressing his pride to mark the beginning of a new era that is full of hope, aspirations and commitment to achieving excellence.

Al Qaydi explained that the establishment of the university is a milestone in the joint efforts to promote a culture of learning, innovation and excellence in the region, stressing that the university upholds a great vision aimed at developing the minds of the next generation and equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to face the upcoming challenges, in addition to enabling them to contribute effectively to society, highlighting the pillars, foundations and values on which the University of Kalba is based, which are integrity, inclusiveness and innovation, and accentuating the importance of providing a good educational opportunity for every individual and achieving his aspirations.

The Director of the University of Kalba gave an overview of the specialisations in the university’s four colleges and their programmes: The College of Law offers 3 programmes, one for undergraduates and two for graduate studies; the College of Business Administration offers 3 programmes, including two undergraduates and one for graduate studies; the College of Arts, Science, Information Technology and Communication also offers 7 scientific programmes for undergraduate degrees, and two programmes for postgraduate studies, while the College of Sports Sciences will be launched soon, and will include the Physical Education and Sports Sciences programme.

The Director of the University of Kalba called on the university’s faculty and administrative staff to realise the responsibility that falls on their shoulders, as it is not limited to building an educational institution only, but rather building a legacy that will shape the future of the region, expressing his great confidence in creating an environment that promotes critical and creative thinking and commitment to learning. “With the support of the wise government, the cooperation of the teaching and administrative staff, and the ambition of the students, the University of Kalba will become a beacon of learning, creativity and innovation,” he added.

Following the speeches, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah unveiled the commemorative tablet of the University of Kalba, and hoisted the university’s flag on the flagpole in front of the university’s administrative building.

Then, His Highness, accompanied by the attendees, toured the corridors and sections of the university, looking at its various facilities, including study halls and scientific and practical laboratories, which will contribute to providing the best sciences, knowledge and skills to university students.

The university facilities consist of two buildings for male and female students and an administrative building, both of which have been designed in the latest style and in accordance with international specifications, taking into account meeting the needs of students and administrative, academic and technical bodies.

The university's administrative building consists of two floors, in addition to the ground floor, sitting on an area of 4,860 square metres. It includes a conference hall, an information technology centre, admission and registration management offices, and a number of administrative offices for support services, in addition to the university's senior administration offices and meeting rooms. The building also includes the university president's office and a number of other offices.

The university's male and female colleges, each separately, include three buildings covering an area of 6,442 square metres, including the classroom building, which includes a number of classrooms and computer laboratories. The classrooms are distributed between flexible, traditional, and interactive learning halls, and lecture halls, in addition to physics laboratories, sciences, biology, and a laboratory for sport sciences. The building also includes the student centre lobby, which houses the university theatre, various students’ service facilities, a multi-purpose hall, and a number of administrative offices, in addition to the students’ forum.

Also present at the opening ceremony were Sheikh Khaled bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Ports, Customs and Free Zones Authority; Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Head of the Office of His Highness the Ruler; Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler’s office in the city of Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler's Office in Kalba; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; several senior officials, heads of government departments and educational institutions, members of the teaching and administrative bodies, and dignitaries from the region.