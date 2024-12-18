Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Inspects Agricultural Work At Wheat Farm In Mleiha

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 08:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler inspects agricultural work at wheat farm in Mleiha

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected, on Wednesday, the progress of agricultural work at the wheat farm in the Mleiha area.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan followed up on the agricultural work in the farm’s lines, which number 37 agricultural lines on an area of up to 1,900 hectares, and the methods of irrigating the lines using the latest and best equipment that operates according to modern water-saving technologies, which also helps in monitoring performance and following up on the needs of the soil and plant and achieving a balance between them, in order to obtain the best wheat crops.

The wheat farm is one of the food security projects directed by the Ruler of Sharjah, to provide, through 1900 hectares, the finest organic wheat crops free of pesticides, toxins and harmful substances, and with the highest protein levels in the world.

The Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied during his visit by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Public Works, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Teneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Dr. Aisha Ahmed Bu Shlaibi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid, Tim Jones, Chancellor of the University of Liverpool, and a number of senior officials.

