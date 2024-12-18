Sharjah Ruler Inspects Agricultural Work At Wheat Farm In Mleiha
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 08:15 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected, on Wednesday, the progress of agricultural work at the wheat farm in the Mleiha area.
H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan followed up on the agricultural work in the farm’s lines, which number 37 agricultural lines on an area of up to 1,900 hectares, and the methods of irrigating the lines using the latest and best equipment that operates according to modern water-saving technologies, which also helps in monitoring performance and following up on the needs of the soil and plant and achieving a balance between them, in order to obtain the best wheat crops.
The wheat farm is one of the food security projects directed by the Ruler of Sharjah, to provide, through 1900 hectares, the finest organic wheat crops free of pesticides, toxins and harmful substances, and with the highest protein levels in the world.
The Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied during his visit by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Engineer Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Department of Public Works, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Teneiji, Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, Dr. Aisha Ahmed Bu Shlaibi, Chancellor of the University of Al Dhaid, Tim Jones, Chancellor of the University of Liverpool, and a number of senior officials.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler inspects agricultural work at wheat farm in Mleiha
Sharjah Ruler signs agreement between University of Al Dhaid, University of Live ..
Sharjah Ruler chairs University of Al Dhaid’s Board of Trustees meeting
Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens at Al Dhanna Palace
Hatta Winter initiative showcases 30 unique entrepreneurial projects from Proudl ..
KP Govt launches youth skills program worth Rs 4bn
DIG Raza visits Injured Officer, highlights unity within police force
MOPHRD reaffirms in equipping potential, outgoing migrants with essential soft s ..
Dr Zahid assumes office as rector of NUST
Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi visits remote districts of Sindh
Deepening Pak-Saudi ties crucial for regional progress: NA speaker
US state of Indiana carries out first execution in 15 years
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sharjah Ruler inspects agricultural work at wheat farm in Mleiha2 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler signs agreement between University of Al Dhaid, University of Liverpool17 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Ruler chairs University of Al Dhaid’s Board of Trustees meeting31 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives citizens at Al Dhanna Palace31 minutes ago
-
Hatta Winter initiative showcases 30 unique entrepreneurial projects from Proudly from Dubai fold1 hour ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on 25th anniversary of accession to throne2 hours ago
-
Ajman Crown Prince receives Irish Ambassador2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler receives Guinness certificate for Arabic Dictionary2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 7th Linguistic Studies Award3 hours ago
-
UAE Embassy in Belgrade hosts ‘Sustainability, Renewable Energy, and Smart Cities’ forum3 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid issues new legislation to expand Dubai Media Council's mandate4 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International Awards5 hours ago