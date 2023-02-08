UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Inspects Construction Progress On Kalba University’s New Building Project

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 07:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Kalba University’s new building project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected the Kalba University's new building project and was briefed on its construction progress.
He directed the addition of an integrated sports complex with a covered hall, indoor stadium, amphitheater and outdoor stadiums.

He also approved housing sites for male and female students and approved the university's future expansion plans with necessary facilities.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan was accompanied during the visit by Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office Kalba, Ali Saeed bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Public Works, Suleiman bin Sarhan Al Zaabi, Head of the Municipal Affairs Department, and Dr. Ali Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the University of Sharjah, Kalba Branch, and a number of officials and project engineers.

