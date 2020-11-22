Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Khorfakkan

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected, on Sunday, a number of development and vital projects in the city of Khorfakkan, as part of H.H.’s constant keenness to follow up on the Emirate’s projects and provide them with service facilities and tourist sites.

H.H. was received by Counselor Eng. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah.

H.H. inspected the progress of recent works and the final finishes of the "Khorfakkan Amphitheatre" project and toured the project, inspecting the different seating places and facilities of the project. He also viewed some pictures and snapshots of the project, which is being built on an area of 400,000 square feet, while listening to the project’s details from engineers. H.H. gave notes and directions on the last touches for the project.

After that, the ruler of Sharjah went to Al Rafisah Dam, inspected the place, and directed the addition of shaded family gathering spots, as well as barbecue sites.

H.H. also directed the addition of parking lots and toilets at Al Rafisah Dam, and the establishment of a mountain path linking the current parking lots and Al Rafisa water channel, which allows for an access to Al Rafisa towers and the ability to return to the parking lots. This also includes facilities such as a restaurant, café and games area, in order to ensure the highest levels of comfort and entertainment for the visitors of the place.

The Khorfakkan Amphitheatre is expected to open soon with a huge ceremony and big screenings. Most noteworthy the screening of the film "Khorfakkan", following new addition that were not included in the film during its first screening when the ruler of Sharjah opened the Khorfakkan Road. The film will narrate more events that took place during the invasion period of the Portuguese for the city of Khorfakkan.