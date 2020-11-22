UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Inspects Development Projects In Khorfakkan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Khorfakkan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected, on Sunday, a number of development and vital projects in the city of Khorfakkan, as part of H.H.’s constant keenness to follow up on the Emirate’s projects and provide them with service facilities and tourist sites.

H.H. was received by Counselor Eng. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah.

H.H. inspected the progress of recent works and the final finishes of the "Khorfakkan Amphitheatre" project and toured the project, inspecting the different seating places and facilities of the project. He also viewed some pictures and snapshots of the project, which is being built on an area of 400,000 square feet, while listening to the project’s details from engineers. H.H. gave notes and directions on the last touches for the project.

After that, the ruler of Sharjah went to Al Rafisah Dam, inspected the place, and directed the addition of shaded family gathering spots, as well as barbecue sites.

H.H. also directed the addition of parking lots and toilets at Al Rafisah Dam, and the establishment of a mountain path linking the current parking lots and Al Rafisa water channel, which allows for an access to Al Rafisa towers and the ability to return to the parking lots. This also includes facilities such as a restaurant, café and games area, in order to ensure the highest levels of comfort and entertainment for the visitors of the place.

The Khorfakkan Amphitheatre is expected to open soon with a huge ceremony and big screenings. Most noteworthy the screening of the film "Khorfakkan", following new addition that were not included in the film during its first screening when the ruler of Sharjah opened the Khorfakkan Road. The film will narrate more events that took place during the invasion period of the Portuguese for the city of Khorfakkan.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Water Sharjah Road Dam Progress Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in WTCA’s inter ..

6 minutes ago

National Day and Commemoration Day holidays announ ..

21 minutes ago

RAKBANK hosts virtual conference on life insurance ..

1 hour ago

Emirati citizens can update their personal details ..

1 hour ago

HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

2 hours ago

Supreme Petroleum Council announces new discovery ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.