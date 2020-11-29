UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Inspects Development Projects In Al Dhaid In Central Region

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 09:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler inspects development projects in Al Dhaid in Central Region

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, affirmed that the work of development in the Emirate, which aims to meet the requirements of its people and provide them with a dignified life, continues despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheikh Sultan said that the Central Region has distinguished development projects in various sectors, with progress continuing, adding that their completion is expected at the end of 2021.

His comments came during his Sunday speech at the University of Sharjah, Al Dhaid Branch, as part of his inspection visit to development projects in the central Region.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah stressed that housing is one of the most important priorities in the region. He noted that housing initiatives and plans have been developed to take into account the needs of the central Region, the distribution of the population in it and to provide the finest areas and residential complexes, similar to the cities and regions throughout the Emirate.

He said that the city of Al Dhaid has a privileged location, as three main roads pass through it, including Khorfakkan Road, Al Dhaid Road and Dibba Al Hisn Road, which will soon be renovated.

He also pointed out that the development projects in Al Dhaid city would provide greater job opportunities through the supervision and management of various new institutions and facilities, in addition to specialised jobs.

He further discussed a number of projects, including work at the Dhaid Market, which is located between Al Jameh Square and Al Bardi Square, at a cost of 100 million dirhams.

Sheikh Sultan said that work on the Sharjah Safari project, which is located within the Al Bardi Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid, will cost one billion Dirhams, would provide 300 jobs for people in the region, and they will receive training from now until the opening.

He reviewed the plans of the project, which will include various size housing units, and he directed that the best services be provided to the residents.

