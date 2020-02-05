Sharjah Ruler inspects developmental projects in Kalba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed that the Emirate of Sharjah is keen on providing for its people the best services through the developmental projects.

He stated this in a speech he delivered on Wednesday at Kalba Kingfisher Retreat as he welcomed the guests of the unique retreat, built inside natural conservation.

Sheikh Sultan announced that the Emirate of Sharjah has allocated AED 5 billion to develop the city of Kalba through a number of developmental and touristic projects in addition to another AED 1 billion for the Sharjah-Kalba Road, minimising the travel time from 90 to 45 minutes, due to be opened this year.

The Ruler of Sharjah also announced several other projects in the city of Kalba including a world-class sports science academy, Rawaq Kalba Corniche, and a shopping mall amongst other projects that will develop the city and provide a prosperous life for its people.