Sharjah Ruler inspects electoral process of SCC elections

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) SHARJAH, 21st November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the importance of voters’ participating in the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC, elections, highlighting their important role in promoting the development of government work and community service.

This came during His Highness' inspection on Thursday morning of the progress of the electoral process of the SCC elections at the Sharjah Chess Club.

During the visit, Sheikh Sultan emphasised the prominent role of parliamentary councils in achieving balance with other judicial and executive authorities, contributing in achieving integration between state institutions and assuring the public interest of all groups and individuals.

His Highness also praised the efforts exerted by all committees and team members, aiming to promote the success of the elections with access to the best practices.

During his visit, Sharjah Ruler was briefed on the mechanism used in the registration of voters and the stages of voting, in accordance with the best procedures that maintain the voters’ privacy and ensure providing them with all facilities.

Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on the voters’ turnout in the electoral centres in the cities and regions of the Emirate and the services provided throughout the electoral process.

Concluding the visit, His Highness inspected the main election monitoring situation room at the electoral centre in Sharjah City, through which all polling centres in the emirate are monitored and secured in coordination with all election committees and teams.