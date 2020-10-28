Sharjah Ruler inspects Jabal al-Ruman planting project in Kalba

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the city of Kalba on Wednesday, where he inaugurated the initiative of Jabal al-Ruman landscaping and inspected a number of developmental, vital and tourism projects in the city.

H.H. started the visit by inaugurating an environmental initiative of planting Jabal al-Ruman (Pomegranate Mountain) in the city of Kalba which comes as part of H.H.’s continuous efforts to conserve the environment in the mountainous areas and naming the mountains based on the trees planted on them.

He then planted several pomegranate trees to inaugurate the project.

Standing 1100 metres tall, Jabal al-Ruman will be covered with pomegranate trees that are ever-green, produce for around 50 years, stand 3 to 5 metres tall, can withstand low temperatures, and can be planted on various heights.

The ruler of Sharjah also inspected several developmental and environmental projects in the city if Kalba, including the resthouse of Jabal al-Kitab that will be established 1100 metres above sea level, as per the highest standards and international specifications.

The rest house will accommodate 110 guests while the outdoor balcony will accommodate 100 guests.

The ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba; and Eng. Yousef Saleh Al Suwaiji, Chairman of the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority.