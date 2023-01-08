UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Inspects Mleiha Wheat Farm

Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2023 | 03:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler inspects Mleiha wheat farm

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited the wheat farm in the Mleiha area on Sunday.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan inspected the wheat plant, cultivated last November on an area of 400 hectares, as a first stage for the farm along with all operations related to the follow-up of the cultivation of the wheat crop, including irrigation, cleaning, and other procedures.

The Ruler of Sharjah listened to an explanation about the project's progress of the first phase, which several stages will follow in the coming years. Various projects for the benefit of the region and society within a series of ambitious development projects.

His Highness praised the work done in a short period, which complements the vision of Sharjah in enhancing food security and opening the doors to other projects that would benefit the region.

Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on the project's blueprints and various proposals, as well as plans to expand wheat cultivation in the region and the ongoing experiments that are taking place within the framework of project development.

His Highness also inspected the farm's irrigation station, from its technical specifications to its working mechanism. The station provides water to the wheat farm through 6 large suction pumps with a capacity of up to 60,000 cubic metres of water throughout the day. Water is transported from Hamda station through a 13-kilometre conveyor line to the farm.

