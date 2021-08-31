UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Inspects Modern Development Projects In Kalba City

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 07:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler inspects modern development projects in Kalba city

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected on Tuesday morning, a number of modern development projects in the city of Kalba.

His Highness' inspection visit comes as part of his constant keenness to follow up on the work of modern projects, reviewing their developments and ensuring to provide them with the distinguished facilities and services that keep pace with the great development witnessed by the emirate.

Sharjah Ruler inspected Al-Kitab Rest Project, being located on the mountains of Wadi Al-Hilu in the city of Kalba at a height of 850 metres above sea level, including various accompanying services and facilities.

Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the designs and plans that come in line with the directives that H.

H. the Ruler of Sharjah aiming to provide more services to the rest-goers after the completion of its implementation.

Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on the plan of the new road leading to the Rest area, directing to provide a higher degree of safety and security.

During the visit, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah also ordered to start facilitating the afforestation of Jabal Al-Kitab Mountain, directing to plant 3,500 seedlings from His Highness' nursery at El Badi Palace.

The Ruler of Sharjah also inspected the new Kalba Corniche, which will witness the construction of many modern projects, reviewing the locations of the new projects and directing for further integrated services in several areas.

Related Topics

Sharjah Visit Road From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi announces updated ‘Green List’ c ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces updated ‘Green List’ countries, effective Wednesday ..

1 minute ago
 UAE Circular Economy Council reviews progress on p ..

UAE Circular Economy Council reviews progress on policy implementation, scales u ..

1 hour ago
 With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sale ..

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sales Records, realme Fan Fest Con ..

1 hour ago
 Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try ..

Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try their hand at making music

1 hour ago
 SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

2 hours ago
 Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.