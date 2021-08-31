Sharjah Ruler inspects modern development projects in Kalba city

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected on Tuesday morning, a number of modern development projects in the city of Kalba.

His Highness' inspection visit comes as part of his constant keenness to follow up on the work of modern projects, reviewing their developments and ensuring to provide them with the distinguished facilities and services that keep pace with the great development witnessed by the emirate.

Sharjah Ruler inspected Al-Kitab Rest Project, being located on the mountains of Wadi Al-Hilu in the city of Kalba at a height of 850 metres above sea level, including various accompanying services and facilities.

Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the designs and plans that come in line with the directives that H.

H. the Ruler of Sharjah aiming to provide more services to the rest-goers after the completion of its implementation.

Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on the plan of the new road leading to the Rest area, directing to provide a higher degree of safety and security.

During the visit, H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah also ordered to start facilitating the afforestation of Jabal Al-Kitab Mountain, directing to plant 3,500 seedlings from His Highness' nursery at El Badi Palace.

The Ruler of Sharjah also inspected the new Kalba Corniche, which will witness the construction of many modern projects, reviewing the locations of the new projects and directing for further integrated services in several areas.