Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected several development projects in the city of Kalba, on Thursday morning.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan's tour is a part of his continuous inspections of various development projects directed by him in the cities and regions of the emirate.

Beginning his inspection tour, Dr. Sheikh Sultan visited the Hanging Gardens project located on the right mountain height next to the Al Hayar Tunnel on Kalba Road and listened to a detailed explanation from Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Initiatives Implementation and Infrastructure Development Authority in the Emirate of Sharjah, on the project’s most prominent remaining steps and stages.

He ordered several seating areas in the hanging gardens, up to a height of 60 metres, to provide a unique view of the gardens, Al Hafiya Lake and Kalba city.

He also directed that the mountains opposite the hanging gardens be planted with greenery to provide the best views.

He also ordered the expansion of the accompanying park within the project, an increase in the number of car parks, and the development of service facilities.

Then, Dr. Sheikh Sultan moved to Al Hafiya Lake, where he inspected the progress and the stages of its completion. He praised the efforts of government agencies in implementing the project with the best standards.

He ordered the pumping of 100 million gallons of water into the lake during the next week, greening of the mountains surrounding the lake, adding many aesthetic elements, and developing service facilities surrounding the lake.

He also directed that the area located at the top of the lake designated for restaurant trailers be directly developed with various seating areas to provide a privileged location for visitors overlooking Al Hafiya Lake.

The Ruler of Sharjah concluded his inspection visit of the water canal project near the Jubail market. He was briefed on the general plans of the project.

He ordered the start of the detailed designs of the bridges that are perpendicular to the canal while commencing work on deepening the canal to the appropriate level.

He also told the officials to provide the project with various services and facilities, such as seating places in different styles, a walkway and green spaces, and developing the heritage area overlooking the canal.

Accompanying Dr. Sheikh Sultan during his visit were Dr. Suleiman Sarhan Al-Zaabi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Kalba, Engineer Yousef Khamis Al Othmani, Chairman Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), and several officials from various Kalba departments.