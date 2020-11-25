Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Sharjah Safari in Al Dhaid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) SHARJAH, 25th November 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday, inspected the progress of the Sharjah Safari project, part of Al Bardi Reserve in the city of Al Dhaid.

H.H. began his visit to the safari site by inspecting the main building for the entrance and reception of visitors and dignitaries, which includes a number of facilities whose design took into account the character of African wildlife.

After that, the Ruler of Sharjah, toured the project, while listening to Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority, EPAA, providing a detailed explanation about the project.

The project includes cages for birds and a section for giraffes, 15 of which were released to adapt to the safari, and the crocodiles section that included a group of lakes and surrounding buildings, which provides advanced services that help visitors spend an enjoyable time watching crocodiles. In addition to the lions section, which has completed 90 percent of its facilities, the elephant section, which took a record in completion time not exceeding three months, and the rhinoceros section.

Sheikh Sultan was also briefed on some of the buildings of the Sharjah Safari Visitors Camp, as well as the visitors' rest houses and restaurants.

Hana Al Suwaidi indicated that Sharjah Safari would include a distinct group of animals from different African environments, as well as a large natural lake, a picnic area for visitors, and cafes spread around places of live animal shows.

It is worth noting that Sharjah Safari is the largest safari project in the world outside of Africa, with an area of 14 square kilometers and will contain nearly 50 thousand animals, and thus will be the most important environmental tourism destination in the region.

H.H. was accompanied during his inspection tour by Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, Khalifa Musabbah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Directorate of Housing, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, and a number of notables in the city of Al Dhaid.