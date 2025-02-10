Open Menu

Sharjah Ruler Inspects Several Projects In Kalba

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 05:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, visited several ongoing projects in Kalba City on Monday morning, adding to the city’s array of tourism, environmental, and recreational developments.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan inspected the Arab Tiger Reserve project, which will encompass vast natural areas capable of accommodating dozens of Arab tigers. The reserve will feature strategic viewing points for visitors to observe the tigers in their natural habitat.

Located in the Hafyah Mountains of Kalba, the project will span an area of 40 hectares, offering stunning views of the mountains, Kalba City, and the Gulf of Oman. Visitors will have the opportunity to walk around the reserve's perimeter for optimal tiger viewing, alongside shaded trails leading to a natural water area for observing birds and other wildlife.

The reserve will include a welcoming viewing platform and a restaurant overlooking the tiger feeding areas and water ponds, allowing guests to closely observe these majestic animals in their environment.

The project will connect with the Hafyah Center for Mountain Environment Conservation, incorporating various service projects, including animal care facilities and educational and recreational buildings for visitors.

H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan also reviewed the Al Hiyar Rest Area project, designed to serve users of the Sharjah-Kalba road. The Rest area will feature 130 diverse retail shops, an outdoor space for product displays, a shaded walkway, and convenient parking.

The Rest Area will include amenities such as a children's play area, an outdoor theater, a petting farm, nurseries, horseback riding facilities, and a multipurpose canopy, alongside over 400 parking spaces.

The tour included an inspection of Al Hiyar Lake project, which will consist of four main lakes and rest areas equipped with comprehensive facilities. These will include a barbecue area for family and visitor entertainment, a children’s play area to ensure a safe and enjoyable environment for young ones, and public facilities such as restrooms and other services for user comfort, along with 30 single trailer parking spaces and 60 trailer parking spaces with the rest area.

 Sharjah Ruler inspects several projects in Kalba

