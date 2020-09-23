UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Inspects Students’ Forum Building, Food Court Projects At University Of Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Wednesday inspected students’ forum building and food court projects at University of Sharjah, UoS.

He was acquainted with the progress of the students’ forum building and the main completed stages of the project in which activities and events will take place, allowing students to work on their research projects within a stimulating environment provided with all services and technologies.

Dr. Sheikh Sultan also inspected important facilities of the food court project in the male students’ college.

The Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by Ali bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Public Works Department, SPWD, Mohamed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Department of Protocol and Hospitality, and Dr. Humaid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the UoS.

More Stories From Middle East

