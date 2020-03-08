UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Issues A Law On Cultural Heritage In The Emirate

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Law No. 04 of 2020 on Cultural Heritage in the Emirate of Sharjah.

This law applies to the intangible and tangible cultural heritage and underwater cultural heritage, and the foreign tangible heritage in the Emirate of Sharjah, within the limits stipulated in this law and the legislation in force of UAE.

The law stipulate that the tangible cultural heritage in the emirate is its public property, whether it is on its lands or in its territorial waters, or it was discovered as a result of legitimate or illegal excavations or by accidentally excavated, except for the tangible heritage whose ownership proves to it by a legal basis and it may acquire it in accordance with the provisions of this law and the applicable legislation In the UAE.

The concerned authority may order the payment of a suitable financial reward for those who discover a tangible heritage and inform the concerned authority about it during the specified period in accordance with the provisions of this law, and the relevant authority determines the amount of the reward.

The concerned authority should take the necessary measures to protect cultural heritage sites in coordination with government agencies.

The law includes actions that punish any offender with imprisonment for a period of not less than two years and a fine of no less than AED500,000 and no more than AED10 million.

The Antiquities Law No. 01 of 1992 shall be annulled in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Law is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.

