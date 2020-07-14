UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Issues Administrative Decision Forming SCI’s BoD

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 02:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Administrative Decision forming SCI’s BoD

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Administrative Decision on the formation of the board of Directors, BoD, of the Sharjah Charity International, SCI.

Administrative Decision No.6 of 2020 stipulates that the SCI Board of Directors will be formed under the chairmanship of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and the membership of Saeed Ghanem Matar Al Suwaidi; Saleh Mohammed Saeed Al Qabid Al Tunaiji; Muhammad Rashid Bayat; and Dr. Yaqoub Ali Saeed Khalaf Al Naqbi.

According to the Decision, SCI’s Board of Directors distributes administrative positions among its members at its first meeting, and elects a vice-chairman by consensus or by direct secret ballot.

The Administrative Decision specifies the term of membership in the council to be four years, starting from its first meeting, and it may be extended for a similar period or periods.

The Decision is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.

