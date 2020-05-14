UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Decision on awarding honorary PhD in UoS

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, UoS, issued Decision No. (13) of 2020 on awarding the honorary doctorate in the University of Sharjah.

The 1st article stipulates that this Decision is to be called, "The Regulation of awarding the honorary doctorate in the University of Sharjah" .

According to the decision, the honorary doctorate shall be awarded when the candidate should have the following qualities and skills: 1. To be a well-known and prominent person for excellence and a source of appreciation and inspiration for society, future generations and those working in the academic field.

2. Providing or contributing to exceptional achievements in the scientific, social, economic, or humanitarian fields, at the national and international levels.

The decision has also stated that the honorary doctorate shall be awarded in accordance with the following procedures: 1. A detailed proposal from the Chancellor of the University of Sharjah for the university deans' council on the achievements of the candidate, and whether or not satisfying the conditions to be awarded the honorary doctorate.

2. A unanimous recommendation from the university’s deans’ council to grant an honorary doctorate.

3. The University of Sharjah board of Trustees by consensus approved the recommendation of the University Board of Deans.

4. An honorary doctorate is awarded in a special ceremony, the ceremony and procedures are determined by a decision by President of the University.

The University, as stipulated in the articles of this Decision, has the right to withdraw the honorary doctorate from the person who was granted it if it undertakes any work that violates the values on which the certificate was granted.

The Decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

