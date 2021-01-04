UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Ruler Issues Decision On Duties Of AQU's Acting Director

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 10:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU's Acting Director

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of Al Qasimia University (AQU) issued decision No. (2) of 2021 concerning assigning the duties of the Acting Director of Al Qasimia University.

The decision stipulated that Prof.

Awad Hussain Al Khalaf, Dean of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at the University of Sharjah, in addition to his position, shall be assigned to the duties of the Acting Director of Al Qasimia University, as of the date hereof.

This decision is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Sharjah From

Recent Stories

5 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

5 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guy Parmelin on his inaug ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy, Family Business Council-Gulf ..

2 hours ago

Public reject Fazlur Rehman's recent narrative : N ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.