SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and President of Al Qasimia University (AQU) issued decision No. (2) of 2021 concerning assigning the duties of the Acting Director of Al Qasimia University.

The decision stipulated that Prof.

Awad Hussain Al Khalaf, Dean of the College of Sharia and Islamic Studies at the University of Sharjah, in addition to his position, shall be assigned to the duties of the Acting Director of Al Qasimia University, as of the date hereof.

This decision is effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.