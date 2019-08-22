(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Administrative Decision No. 17 of 2019 on the regulation of school transport activity in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The decision stipulates that the provisions of the regulation of school transport activity in the Emirate of Sharjah shall be implemented, and that administrative fees and fines related to school transport activity in the Emirate shall be issued by a decision from the Sharjah Executive Council.

In accordance with the administrative decision, anyone who carries out school transport activity in the Emirate of Sharjah shall amend its status in accordance with the provisions of school transport regulations within a period of six months beginning from the Decision's date of issuance.

This Decree shall come into force as of the date of its issuance, and the concerned parties shall implement it each in their respective fields and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

According to the regulation, any natural or legal person is prohibited from practicing school transport activity other than what is specified in the regulation.

School transport activity may only be practiced by operators authorised to provide service from the Roads and Transport Authority.

Educational institutions may, under their direct supervision, administer school transport services or employ operators specialising in the provision of school transport on their behalf and in accordance with the conditions specified in these regulations.

The Roads and Transport Authority will issue a permit to complete the buses for school transport, and permits for school bus drivers, set the conditions and controls for bus traffic on the roads, and issue a no objection certificate to request the issuance of a new commercial license for the operator to practice the school transport activity or add the activity to an existing commercial license.

The Sharjah Private education Authority shall establish the general conditions and controls to regulate the contractual relationship between service providers represented in the educational institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah and the parents of male and female students on behalf of the beneficiaries of the service, and issue the necessary permits for bus supervisors in accordance with these regulations.