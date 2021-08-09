UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Issues Decree Appointing Deputy Ruler Of Sharjah

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 02:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Aug, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree regarding the appointment of a Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Emiri Decree No. 25 of 2021 stipulates that Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi will be appointed as the Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Decree is effective from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

Sharjah

More Stories From Middle East

