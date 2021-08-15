UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Issues Decree Appointing HQA’s Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 05:15 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing HQA’s Chairman

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued Emiri Decree regarding the appointment of the Chairman of the Holy Quran academy (HQA) in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Emiri Decree No. (29) of 2021 stipulates that Dr. Khalifa Musabah bin Ahmed Al Tunaiji will serve as Chairman of the Holy Quran Academy.

The Emiri Decree is effective from the day of issuance, and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

