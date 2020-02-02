UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Ruler Issues Decree Appointing SCD’s Director-General

Sun 02nd February 2020 | 01:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree appointing SCD’s Director-General

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of the General Directorate of Sharjah Civil Defence, SCD.

Emiri Decree No.

02 of 2020 stipulates that Colonel Sami Khamis Al Naqbi shall be appointed as the Director-General of the General Directorate of Sharjah Civil Defence.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field.

